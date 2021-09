Universal on Monday dropped off the final trailer for Halloween Kills, showcasing the action-packed aftermath of 2018’s Halloween revamp. Jamie Lee Curtis returns in her role as Laurie Strode, who once again finds herself at the center of the horror, alongside her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). The visual for the David Gordon Green-directed movie depicts a series of blood-soaked action sequences and on-the-edge-of-your-seat thrills as survivors attempt to kill the infamous serial killer Michael Myers (Nick Castle).

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO