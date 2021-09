For SS22, after over a year ⁠— and two seasons worth of digital shows ⁠— New York Fashion Week is back, live and in person. First on the week’s stacked calendar: the ever-effervescent Collina Strada. “No pressure!” laughs the designer Hillary Taymour, taking a break from fittings in the label’s Chinatown studio a week before the show. Who else better to inaugurate the season — to plant fashion week firmly back into the realm of the real — than the New York label known for its boundless optimism and whimsical runway outings. “The emphasis this season is reconnecting to the idea that it’s people in a physical space,” says co-creative director Charlie Engman. “So, we’re gonna pull stunts: we’ve got our lizard, we might have a cartwheel or two. We’re going to put on a show and have fun.”

