Not sure how big of a surfing session these two thought they'd be having in North Wildwood, but a few dolphins dropped in and decided to make it a party. Photos have begun making their way around social media that were taken by Dennis Dool, an employee of North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism, showing a dolphin pod that decided to hang ten with two surfers in North Wildwood this week. What an experience! Even more pictures were captured by some lifeguards of the organization that prove the dolphins didn't stick around for just one ride, either.

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO