US military branches set deadline for members to be vaccinated against Covid-19

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour US military branches have set deadlines for when active-duty, reserve and National Guard service members must be vaccinated against Covid-19. The deadlines set by the services follow Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's announcement at the end of August that all US military service members must be vaccinated after the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine received full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

KFYR-TV

Air Force releases COVID-19 vaccine deadlines

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Air Force has now set deadlines for when military members need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The plan released by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall calls for active duty personnel to be vaccinated by Nov. 2. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Personnel must be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
shorelinemedia.net

US military aids Idaho hospital amid COVID-19 surge

Amid the Idaho coronavirus surge, U.S. military personnel have been sent to a hospital in Coeur d'Alene to help treat a flood of infected patients. The state is now averaging more than 950 new cases a day, according Johns Hopkins University. (Sept. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
IDAHO STATE
ajmc.com

US to Require Most Firms to Mandate Vaccination Against COVID-19

The Department of Labor rules will affect employers with 100 or more workers, news reports say. This story will be updated. Ahead of a speech by President Joe Biden later Thursday, news reports say the Department of Labor will unveil rules requiring all employers with 100 or more workers to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 or have workers undergo weekly testing.
U.S. POLITICS
Wichita Eagle

‘Matter of life and death.’ Army unveils COVID vaccine deadline for active-duty members

Active-duty members of the U.S. Army are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-December. The Army announced Tuesday that all active-duty units are expected to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15 while Reserve and National Guard units are expected to be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022. The plan complies with an Aug. 24 memo from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all U.S. service members.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MilitaryTimes

Military COVID-19 deaths continue to spike but no fatalities among fully vaccinated

The military’s COVID-19 death count rose to 46 this week, as a surge that began in mid-August continues to escalate. The number of deaths has soared in the past two months. In mid-July, there had been 26 deaths, the first of which came in March 2020. As of Wednesday, 20 more troops had died, as SARS-CoV-2′s delta variant has ripped through much of the country, with new case numbers even higher than before vaccines became widely available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Army Sets Deadlines for Soldiers to Be Vaccinated

Sep. 16, 2021 -- The U.S. Army says all active-duty soldiers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 15 and all Reserve and National Guard units must reach that status by June 30, 2022. Soldiers who don’t get vaccinated will be counseled by their superiors and could face administrative...
MILITARY
Understanding PTSD in our Veterans

Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/veterans-day-honoring-helping/. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) refers to the chronic mental health condition that affects people who have experienced or witnessed traumatic events. While approximately 8 million Americans are affected by PTSD each year, war veterans are particularly vulnerable to developing this disorder due to the nature of their service. PTSD symptoms significantly impact veterans across the country, causing them serious distress, reducing their ability to function, and resulting in poor quality of life. This disorder also contributes to a variety of other mental and behavioral issues including anxiety, depression, and substance use. PTSD can increase suicidal ideations and attempts, orlead to the development of a wide range of medical problems, from chronic pain to gastrointestinal and cardiovascular issues.
Defense chief orders new review of mistaken US drone strike

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a senior-level review of the investigation that found that 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, were killed in an Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the Pentagon initially said had killed an Islamic State fighter. The reviewer is to consider whether any military disciplinary action is warranted.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Austin told the Air Force to appoint an officer at three- or four-star rank to review the Central Command investigation, which examined in detail the chronology of events leading to the tragedy. The main findings were that only...
US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
