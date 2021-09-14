Next Four Games Can Make or Break Orlando City’s 2021 Season
Following a seven-game unbeaten streak, one that was slightly lackluster with four disappointing draws, Orlando City crashed last Friday against northern rivals Atlanta United. A 3-0 loss was the deserved result after the Lions failed to show up and limped through one of their worst performances all year. Despite lining up with both Designated Players, Nani and Mauricio Pereyra, both starting fullbacks, Joao Moutinho and Ruan, plus an in-form Daryl Dike up top, Orlando mustered just eight shots, two on target, and a measly 0.3 expected goals. Uncharacteristically poor defense and a patchwork central midfield cemented this as Orlando’s second worst game of year behind only the 5-0 drubbing at New York City FC.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0