Next Four Games Can Make or Break Orlando City’s 2021 Season

With opening night just around the corner, the time has come to start unpacking some of the stories that figure to emerge over the course of the next 82 games. Even with a team ceiling that figures to be tremendously short of the playoff picture, there are still a number of things that Magic fans should be keeping a close eye on as the rebuild gets underway in earnest. Let’s kick start that process today with a look at what life beyond the perimeter projects to be like for Orlando in 2021/22.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO