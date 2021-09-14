Virginia Beach City Council debates new model for resort area improvements, which is already making waves

“The Virginia Beach Oceanfront and its surrounding neighborhoods represent the front door to our city and region,” Councilman John Moss said. “This can really increase the resources available and get more corporate involvement.” L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot

Two Virginia Beach City Council members have been quietly meeting behind the scenes with local business executives on plans to improve the Oceanfront resort area. At the start of Tuesday’s City Council retreat, they looped the rest of the members in on the proposal.

Councilman John Moss said he and Councilman Guy Tower are working on a plan to “build the best local beach and resort in the country,” and they support a new model for managing growth at the Oceanfront including Atlantic Avenue improvements, parking opportunities, public safety enhancements and community outreach.

The plan, dubbed “B-4 Conservancy, Inc.,” involves creating a nonprofit organization with a board of directors comprised of corporate executives and philanthropists that would be tasked with approving a budget for major improvements and community investments.

“The Virginia Beach Oceanfront and its surrounding neighborhoods represent the front door to our city and region,” Moss said. “This can really increase the resources available and get more corporate involvement.”

Dozens of locally-based businesses have already expressed interest, Moss said, including Dominion Energy, TowneBank and Sentara, among others. Companies with a vested interest in development projects in the resort area were also on the list, including Gold Key | PHR and Venture Realty Group.

Moss compared the management model to similar programs in other cities including Chicago’s Grant Park Conservancy, which raises private sector dollars to match public funding for park enhancements.

In the resort area, B-4 Conservancy would work to develop public spaces, increase accessibility and attract redevelopment of older properties, Moss said.

But the hushed effort to develop the concept is already ruffling feathers.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said he was approached about a month ago by Oceanfront hotel and restaurant owners who were frustrated that they had heard secondhand about the conservancy idea but had not been directly approached yet by Tower, who represents the resort area, or Moss.

Moss said that a separate nonprofit group comprised of businesses would be created to make recommendations for resort area improvements.

Councilwoman Barbara Henley seemed surprised by the concept and said she felt like she needed more information on what it entails.

“I must have missed a meeting,” she said. “I need to catch up.”

She also said it sounded similar to a proposal earlier this year to turn the city’s tourism department into a nonprofit. The City Council ultimately decided not to pursue that option.

Councilman Michael Berlucchi said he had concerns that the plan would focus only on the resort area and its surrounding neighborhoods while excluding other areas of the city.

Councilman Aaron Rouse said he was interested in the conservancy idea.

“We want to make sure Virginia Beach grows,” Rouse said. “This could have legs to it.”

The City Council agreed to move forward with a feasibility study on the proposed concept.

“It would be foolish not to explore the possibilities,” the mayor said.

