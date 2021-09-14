CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon, NY

Babylon tries again for state certification to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Babylon is hoping the third time’s a charm, as they try once again to obtain certification in a state clean-energy program. For more than 12 years the town has been trying to get certification for the state’s Climate Smart Communities program, which helps local governments reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The certification is achieved through a series of state-directed actions and programs, such as upgrading lighting or performing energy audits. The certification can then open the door to grants for further clean energy initiatives.

#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Smart Communities
