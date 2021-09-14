US Navy’s Brand New USS Tripoli Sails Under Golden Gate Bridge
The ship and her crew are set to participate in San Francisco Fleet Week’s annual Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) exercise being held Sept. 12-14. “The DSCA exercise is squarely in Tripoli’s mission set,” said Tripoli’s commanding officer, Capt. Joel B. Lang. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to highlight and practice the unique humanitarian aid/disaster relief (HA/DR) capabilities of this warship.”sf.funcheap.com
Comments / 0