Nashville, TN

Car Culture's Corvette Cool at Adventure Science Center

Nashville Parent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful 1967 sunfire corvette is part of the Car Culture exhibit at ASC, now celebrating 75 years. So many little and big kids love cars, it's a wonder it doesn't drive a parent nuts! From hotwheels to matchbox to your kid's first set of real car keys, at a certain point everybody falls in love with a car. That's why the Adventure Science Center's CAR CULTURE exhibit (in collaboration with the National Corvette Musuem) is so cool. As part of their 75th anniversary, ASC has seven gorgeous corvettes on display that will thrill all ages now through November 28. The seven corvettes range in yearly models from 1954 to 2019 and the exhibit delves into the union of science and technology. Stuff kid pockets with matchbox cars and zoom over to the ASC for a fun outing with the kids!

nashvilleparent.com

