CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Is There Ever Such a Thing as Too Much Color?

By Camille Freestone
coveteur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a difference between those who admire color from afar and those who are able to actually implement loud hues into their personal style. As someone who identifies with the latter, I find a sense of safety in neutrals despite a consistent, albeit theoretical, desire to spice up my interiors. If you find yourself also contemplating the same, the brilliant duo behind Campbell-Rey, Charlotte Rey and Duncan Campbell, are offering their expertise on how best to infuse a little more personality into your home in the form of some rather ostentatious hues.

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

‘The beauty and variety of the world of flowers’: Floral fancies for the home

The appeal of floral appliques, prints and artworks in the home is undeniable. I’m drawn to the waxy splay of striped tulip petals in Dutch Golden Age masterpieces and painstakingly embroidered suzani fabrics, laden with richly stitched pomegranates, irises and carnations. My Instagram “saves” folder is a patchwork of worn chintz sofas, stacks of plates adorned with miniature posies and rooms wrapped like gifts in romantic wallpaper of tendrilling wisteria. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens on 21 September, and it seems there is no time like the present to celebrate the beauty and variety of the world of flowers....
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

How much fruit is too much fruit?

Plant-based diets have become increasingly popular in recent years, both for health and ethical reasons. One extreme form of a plant-based diet is “fruitarianism”, a diet based largely on the consumption of raw fruit. At first glance, this may sound healthy, but what effect will this type of restrictive diet have on the body? And is it a healthy diet choice?
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Antiques#Furniture#Flowers#Campbell Rey#The Invisible Collection#Apollo
ScienceAlert

There Really Is Such a Thing as Too Much 'Free Time', According to Science

Got more free time than most folk? Be mindful of how you use it, as new research suggests that having more than two hours of free time a day is no guarantee for wellbeing, and what matters most is how you spend it. Led by Marissa Sharif, a marketing researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, the study crunched data from a series of online surveys and experiments to examine the relationship between levels of leisure time and personal wellbeing. Past research shows that valuing time over money and spending money to buy more free time are both linked to greater happiness. Sharif...
SCIENCE
Us Weekly

No One Will Ever Know These Colorful Jeans Are Actually Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change. Jeggings? Best concept in the universe. The execution? Positively dreadful, in most cases. What...
APPAREL
coveteur.com

This Creative Director’s Stockholm Apartment Showcases Her Modern Design Sensibility

Inside the home of Paulina Liffner von Sydow, founder and creative director of accessories label Little Liffner, you'll find sculptural furniture and decor that mimic the minimalistic modernity of her own designs. The apartment houses museum-worthy pieces alongside cozy accoutrements to add a bit of warmth. "Stockholm is very polished and chic," explains the designer. "The home design is quite streamlined and uniform, so we wanted something more personal. We tried to create a bit of a warm oasis to hide from the grim winter." So she juxtaposed grey walls with luxe crown molding and added in plush fabrics to soften clean lines. Discover more about her process of renovating and redecorating below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Ladders

Turns out too much free time can be a bad thing

• There’s such a thing as having too much free time, according to a new study. • Depending on how you spend free time, it could diminish your well-being. • There’s a difference between productive free time and unproductive free time. Having free time is what a lot of people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
coveteur.com

From Berets to Fedoras—How We’ll Be Styling Hats This Fall

The past few decades saw a decline in the popularity of hats. What used to serve as a utilitarian component of your ensemble now acts as a fashionable accoutrement. This reversal has led to deterrence—the hat's at times superfluous connotation overshadows their still functional nature. A hat can shield your face from the sun, generate warmth, or even provide an antidote to the occasional bad hair day. So if you find yourself in need of some inspiration to help reincorporate a hat into your fall wardrobe rotation, we've recreated three easy looks below.
APPAREL
Photography Life

How Much of a Gap Between Focal Lengths Is Too Much?

When you’re assembling a set of lenses, it can be tempting to try to cover all the important focal lengths without any gaps between them. A kit of 14-24mm, 24-70mm, and 70-200mm lenses is a popular one. So are sets with overlap, like a 16-35mm, 24-105mm, and 70-200mm. These are...
PHOTOGRAPHY
tolovehonorandvacuum.com

MARRIAGE ON HARD MODE: Are You Doing Too Much Too Fast?

We do marriage on hard mode when we make life more difficult than it has to be. We’re talking about doing marriage on hard mode this month, and last week we looked at the different ways we can make marriage harder than it needs to be. Today I want to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
coveteur.com

Inside Sophia Bush’s Eclectic California Desert Refuge

California-based designer John Sharp creates wonderlands for his clients. The interiors serve as portals to another period in time, while the exteriors exude a calming, magical energy. In an approach he dubs "experiential landscaping," Sharp reimagines outdoor spaces into havens we would be remiss to reduce to the title "backyards" but are always laced with hidden practicality. So when he partnered with actress and activist Sophia Bush to revamp her Los Angeles property, he brought that same energy to her oasis. (Curious about her interiors? See those here.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
techraptor.net

Glitchpunk is a Little too Much Glitch, Not Enough Punk

GlitchPunk is a game I’ve been following for some time. This old GTA-style cyberpunk adventure intrigued me months ago with its edgy veneer and willingness to commit to the homage. While it does some things well enough to conjure up the times of old, it also brings back some of the ‘90s biggest flaws.
VIDEO GAMES
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy