Where Did Florida Woman Gabrielle Petito Go?

It’s a mystery and no one seems to be talking. Gabrielle Petito, 22, of North Port, Florida left with her boyfriend back in July. They planned to tour the Grand Teton National Park together, sleeping in their new van and enjoying nature to the fullest. They even kept a video log of their adventures, updating often on social media. They seemed to be having a blast together. Then it went sideways. After three weeks with no word, her family reported Gabrielle missing on September 11th. Her boyfriend and their van are back in Florida, but ‘Gabby’ is nowhere to be found. The woman is 5’5″, weighs 110 pounds and has several tattoos, including text on her forearm that reads “Let It Be”. Police say the boyfriend is not a suspect at this time, going as far as saying they’ve not even interviewed him yet. North Port police say they found the van at the home of the bouyfriend’s parents and that is could be a huge source of forensic evidence. If you have any information about the case, call 1-800-220-TIPS. Source: WTSP.com.