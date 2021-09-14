Tampa COVID Hospitalizations DECREASE

Tampa hospitals are reporting a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last month. To be clear, the amount of patients presenting with COVID remains high, but the number of those patients who require a hospital stay is falling slightly. The trend carries across all area hospitals, even the state. Doctors are optimistic about the coming weeks, but say the mu variant and the upcoming flu season could cause a jump in the numbers. Sources say the decrease may be due to more people getting vaccinated, monoclonal treatments and mask wearing. Source: WFLA.com.