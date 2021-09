It’s hard to keep track of when the lightweight championship bout between Teofimo Lopez Jr and George Kambosos Jr is happening. This otherwise routine title defense which Lopez should easily win could potentially be rescheduled yet again, this time to October 16th from October 4th per Triller’s Ryan Kavanagh to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Even with tickets already on sale for this show at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, the show could be rescheduled for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with a Verzuz rap battle that same night.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO