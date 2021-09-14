CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Virginia Dale Fire Near Fort Collins Now 25 Acres

Despite a rainy Monday night in Fort Collins, as of Tuesday morning, the wildfire burning near Virginia Dale has grown since the initial report on Monday afternoon. According to Livermore Fire Protection District, the wildfire was first reported just before 1 p.m. on Monday. Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted that by 4 p.m., the fire burning west of Highway 287 near mile marker 381 had reached around three acres in size.

