CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Foolish Fruit Felon Flees Stanfield Police

By Woody
97 Rock
97 Rock
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like something out of a Dukes of Hazzard episode, this car chase must have been quite a sight to see! I'm talking about some serious dust flying down country roads, smashing gates and fences, and eventually into a watermelon field where fruit that has yet to be harvested got mutilated! Oh, the humanity! The dude crashed into a canal and managed to swim or wade to shore and get away on foot. Check out all the details below in the Facebook post from the Stanfield Police Department.

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
howellcountynews.com

Man Throws Fire Extinguisher through Window to Flee Police

A Caulfield man has been charged with three felonies after multiple interactions with West Plains Police on September 4. Brent Turner, 29, faces one count of first degree property damage and two counts of resisting arrest for a felony. The Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s office filed two separate cases against...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
WATE

Wanted felon arrested by Knoxville Police

Knoxville Police said Tuesday that officers had arrested a wanted felon following a pursuit Sunday night. WATE Midday News. Knox Co. Board of Education sends letter to Gov. Lee about extra-curricular activities. Robert E. Lee statue removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia. Suspect in fatal shooting of Aisha Cates...
KNOXVILLE, TN
abcnews4.com

Authorities: Police officer shot at car fleeing traffic stop

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities are investigating after a police officer fired gunshots at a car fleeing a traffic stop. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement that nobody was injured after the shots were fired Monday in Lancaster near the South Carolina-North Carolina state line.
LANCASTER, SC
Lincoln City Homepage

Police arrest man trying to flee with missing kids

Two girls who were listed as missing and endangered are safe after Lincoln City Police took their father into custody after a brief chase Monday, Sept. 13. Police responded to Lincoln City Plaza 10 p.m. Monday to investigate suspicious activity in the parking lot. Witnesses said a man was walking around a vehicle and hitting it with a baseball bat. Officers arrived and tried to speak to the man, but he locked himself in his car. Police identified the man as 36-year-old Samuel Levi Jemmett, of Oregon City.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Police#Convicted Felon#Jeep
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC13 Houston

Teen, 19, pour gasoline on couple and set them on fire, killing the husband

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have identified the woman they believe went into a Kingwood home, threw gasoline on the couple inside, and then set them on fire. Emma Presler, 19, is charged with murder. She was also charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy last year.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mountain Democrat

Felon evades Placerville Police

Placerville police are looking for 40-year-old John Stebbins Jr., who fled police Wednesday. An officer was patrolling Lions Park on Cedar Ravine Road when they located a vehicle in a secluded area with Stebbins inside. The officer made contact and Stebbins became “furtive and refused to comply with the officer’s request to roll down his window,” according to a news release from the Placerville Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Searching for Wanted Felon

The Oshkosh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted on several felony warrants. 33-year-old Kevin D. Schutz is described as standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 192 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has three small tattoos on his face,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Times Union

Man flees police, jumps into Hudson River

GREEN ISLAND — A man was captured by village police after he fled Tuesday and jumped into the Hudson River, police and fire officials at the scene said. The unidentified man was pulled back to shore at the north end of Center Island, officials said.
HUDSON, NY
Killeen Daily Herald

KPD: Killeen man arrested after fleeing police

A Killeen man was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday after he allegedly fled police during a traffic stop in March. Lamar Keith Johnson, 33, of Killeen, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams. According...
KILLEEN, TX
WWMTCw

Evart teens flee juvenile detention, lead police pursuit in stolen car

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Evart teens, 15 and 16, led a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle Monday. The teenage boys were on the run from a juvenile detention center in Evart, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. West Michigan crime: KDPS police cruiser hit during high-speed chase...
EVART, MI
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Mystery over makeshift cross discovered in riverbed close to where remains recovered

A makeshift cross fashioned from pebbles has been found in a riverbed close to where the FBI recovered what it believes are the remains of Gabby Petito.As a coroner performed an autopsy on the remains, in a bid to formally identify them and to try and determine a cause of death, officials also opened up the spread creek campsite, about 20 miles of Jackson, where the body was found.As they did, journalists found the cross, fashioned from 18 pebbles, most of them grey but one of them notably pink, in a riverbed, apparently close to where the remains had been.Dotted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy