How a position battle and an older brother shaped Luke Weaver's breakout season
MANTECA — Mike Kuhnlenz just wanted one of his quarterbacks to finally take the reigns of the starting position. This summer, Kuhnlenz, East Union's first-year head coach, held a quarterback position battle, with the Lancers' two candidates being senior Luke Weaver and junior Dylan Lee. It was a tight battle throughout training camp, but neither guy could fully separate himself ahead of the other.www.recordnet.com
Comments / 0