The Glioblastoma Research Organization Announces its Medical Advisory Board
September 14, 2021 — The Glioblastoma Research Organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization raising awareness and funds for cutting-edge research to find a cure for rare malignant fast-growing tumors affecting the brain or spine, is pleased to announce Vidya Gopalakrishnan, Ph.D.; Michael E. Ivan, MD; and Ricardo Jorge Komotar, MD, FAANS, FACS as members of its medical advisory board. These esteemed doctors will be counseling the organization on opportunities for maximizing the impact of its research globally.southfloridahospitalnews.com
