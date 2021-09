If you live on the south end of Bozeman, be aware, there are some guests. Not two-legged guests, but 4 legged guests. A black bear sow and her two cute little cubs were spotted between S Church Ave and S Wilson Ave. As we all know, no one should approach the sow and her cubs. The Bozeman Police Department has taken numerous calls regarding the three black bears, who have been rummaging through garbage cans making a bit of a mess.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO