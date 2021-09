In the latest edition of the classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry, undefeated junior welterweight Danielito “El Zorro” Zorrilla, (16-0, 12 KOs) scored a second round KO over former world title challenger Pablo Cesar Cano (33-8-1, 23 KOs) in the TrillerVerz II main event on Tuesday night in the Hard Rock LIVE at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. A left hook to body hurt Cano. A few seconds later, Cano took a knee. He tried to get up but couldn’t. Time was :35. Zorrilla won the NABO title.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO