Health Care District’s Schedule for Free, Walk-up COVID-19 Vaccinations
West Palm Beach, FL, September 10, 2021 – Free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations are available to adults and children as young as 12 at the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s mobile clinic sites listed below. Those vaccinated can receive a $10 voucher for grocery shopping courtesy of the Florida Department of Health. No appointment is needed. Individuals 12 to 17 years old must be with a parent or a guardian to be vaccinated. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel are administering the vaccinations.southfloridahospitalnews.com
