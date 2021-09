[Weekend Update voice] Big news from yesterday: Comedian Norm Macdonald died after spending nine years dying of cancer. When that news broke in the afternoon, every white guy my age used the occasion of Norm’s death to pass around all-time clips of him doing jokes that only Norm Macdonald could have ever pulled off, and to earnestly note that Norm taught them how to be ironic. These were very nice tributes. “He was a comedian’s comedian” … all that tired s—t. It’s just that there isn’t a man on Earth who would have disdained a “nice” tribute more than Norm Macdonald, a man who abhorred sentimentality almost as much as he abhorred O.J. Simpson. If you REALLY admired Norm, you would have said, “Actually, I never cared for the man.”

