Tunnel vision: Another grand Boris Johnson-inspired plan on the scrapheap
The prime minister is probably unequalled in the democratic world (leaving aside the more sycophantic dictatorships) in the number of things named after him. Boris buses, various Boris bridges, Boris Island (a putative airport in the Thames estuary that never, erm, got off the ground)… some have had more going for them than others, and some haven’t really existed outside Boris Johnson’s imagination. The latest casualty is the “Boris Tunnel”, a plan to connect Northern Ireland (and the island of Ireland) with Scotland, between Belfast and Stranraer, roughly following the present short ferry route.www.independent.co.uk
