Las Cruces, NM

NMAA dealing with high school referee shortage in 2021

Las Cruces Sun-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES — The New Mexico Activities Association is experiencing a shortage of referees once again. NMAA has lost about 25% of officials across all sports since 2019, the last fall sports season before the COVID-19 pandemic, just under the national average of 30%, according to NMAA commissioner of officials Zac Stevenson. The Las Cruces Football Officials Group, which officiates high school football games in Las Cruces’ region, is down to 40 officials after having 52 in 2019. But while New Mexico is not experiencing a year-over-year reduction as intense as the rest of the country, the shortage is still causing games to be rescheduled and placing a strain on existing crews to pick up the slack.

www.lcsun-news.com

