Lake Charles, LA

Weather Channel Photographer Takes Selfie at Capital One Building

By Buddy Russ
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While covering Hurricane Nicholas, Weather Channel reporter and photographer Charles Peek stopped by a familiar sight from his last visit to Lake Charles. Charles was here with the Weather Channel last year during Hurricane Laura covering the storm from L'Auberge Casino. He was there with every city's arch-nemesis, Jim Cantore. Charles, like the rest of those who stayed, saw first hand how bad Lake Charles was after Laura blew in. Since then, he has traveled around with the Weather Channel covering other storms and events throughout the year.

GATOR 99.5

Tips On Driving In Standing Water During Heavy Rains

With Tropical Storm Nicholas potentially making impacts of major water spread all over Southwest Louisiana. Everyone here in Lake Charles is on high alert for what we may need to expect in the area. There are plenty of people who have to get to work and that calls for people to have to travel on roads that may not be the safest to travel on.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

The Cheapest Houses & Condos On The Market In Lake Charles, La.

In spite of losing a lot of homes, condos and apartments to Hurricane Laura last year, believe it or not, there's still a tons of affordable homes on the market in Lake Charles. If you are a new homeowner, don't have a lot of cash or credit to buy exactly what you want there right now there are many starter homes under 100k to choose from. If you are looking to break into the real estate world of flipping houses, you're in luck, there are dozens of fixer-upper listings to choose from 20-60k.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

All Calcasieu Parish Schools Closed Monday Sept. 13 Due To Tropical Storm

The Calcasieu Parish Board announced that all schools and facilities will be closed due to the threat of widespread flooding brought-on by Tropical Storm Nicholas. Below is the CPSB school closure post on Facebook. In addition, is an update on the storm and how it has the potential to become a hurricane. Stay aware and pay attention to this storm on KPLC Weather for local conditions. In the meantime, if you live in low line areas prepare for high water.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

