Weather Channel Photographer Takes Selfie at Capital One Building

Our very own Casey Peveto celebrated his birthday weekend the real Louisiana way. He went and made groceries out in the swamp. Casey tapped Cajun Outfitters to lend a hand on finding a dinosaur to land, and boy did they ever! Cajun Outfitters is famous for putting visitors of Louisiana and locals on some of the best experiences that Louisiana has to offer. They have brought visitors from New Mexico, Kentucky, and even Wisconsin out to the swamps only to return with the catch of a lifetime. Apparently, if you don't need a backhoe to pull it out of the boat, it's not big enough for these guys!

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO