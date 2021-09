Thanks to a coworker (and Netflix), I recently gave the college sitcom, Community, the good ole binge watch. I am so glad I did, too. I had seen the pilot when it originally aired and loved it, but I couldn't remember what it was called, what network I saw it on and vice looking it up on the Internet Movie Database (or IMDB for short), I just let it fall from my memory. After I told my co-worker, Mary, I planned to give it a go, after seeing it on Netflix, she assured me I would love it. She was 100% correct.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO