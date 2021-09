The month of August brings with it a celebration of the season’s best produce, like peaches, tomatoes, and corn. But in New Mexico, the real excitement is all about one regional hero: the mighty Hatch chile. Scientifically speaking, the Hatch chile is a cousin of the Anaheim, though its sweet, floral flavor and status as a cultural icon distinguishes it from any other pepper. “Idaho has its potatoes, Georgia has its peaches, and New Mexico has its chile,” says Nate Cotanch, founder of Zia Hatch Chile Company.

