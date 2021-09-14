CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

New Sidney Police officer is sworn-in

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s newest police officer, Kiarra Ibarra, was introduced to the Sidney City Council and was sworn-in during its Monday evening meeting. Police Chief Will Balling expressed delight to be adding “new blood” to the department’s roster of police officers. He said Sidney Police will experience a lot of turn over in the next five years, due to retirements, and will be needing to add an additional five to seven officers to the department.

