New Sidney Police officer is sworn-in

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s newest police officer, Kiarra Ibarra, was introduced to the Sidney City Council and was sworn-in during its Monday evening meeting. Police Chief Will Balling expressed delight to be adding “new blood” to the department’s roster of police officers. He said Sidney Police will experience a lot of turn over in the next five years, due to retirements, and will be needing to add an additional five to seven officers to the department.