What to do about request from Title Company?

Several years ago, aunt and uncle put home in trust and recorded in a transfer deed. Once uncle passed, aunt worked with attorney to create a new trust and put home into that one. That change was also recorded and the transfer deed reflected it. Preliminary title report revealed that lender did not change the language on the assignment of deed of trust to reflect that; it still has the old trust reflected with both aunt and uncle listed as husband/wife trustees. Both aunt and uncle have passed and I, as successor trustee, need to sell the home due to reverse mortgage. Now title company is asking to see the old trust. Old trust lists another successor trustee and not me. Should I give them the old trust or Should I try to work with the lender to correct the assignment of deed of trust?