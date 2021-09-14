CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk Fire Division to receive Pro Patria award

By Special to the Daily News
Norfolk Daily News
 8 days ago

The Norfolk Fire Division was recently nominated and selected as the recipient of the Pro Patria Award. The Pro Patria award is presented annually by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve committee to one public sector employer in the state. Recipients are selected based on their support to National Guard and Army Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.

