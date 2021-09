This is a paid, sponsored post presented by Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream. On one of her worst brew days, Kate Russell, Founder and Head Brewer at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. in Hopkinsville, KY received a phone call. “I almost didn’t answer it,” says Russell. “The electrical panel wasn’t working right, the pump wasn’t working right, and everything that could go wrong was going wrong!” But the single mom and five-year brewery owner picked. On the other end of the line was Jennifer Glanville, Brewer and Director of Partnerships at Boston Beer Co, who told Russell she’d been chosen as the eighth-ever winner of the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Brewing Experienceship Program.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO