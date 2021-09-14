Sioux Falls Skyforce to Play 25 Home Games as Part of 2021-2022 Season
The Sioux Falls Skyforce will return to the Sanford Pentagon on Halloween night after sitting out the bubble 2020-2021 G League season. Excitement is building for the return of Skyforce basketball in Sioux Falls and fans will have a chance to watch the team 25 times this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Sioux Falls will open with an exhibition home game on October 31 against the G League Ignite. The Ignite team is filled with elite top high school prospects and NBA veterans.kikn.com
Comments / 0