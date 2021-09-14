CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Skyforce to Play 25 Home Games as Part of 2021-2022 Season

By Jerry Palleschi
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will return to the Sanford Pentagon on Halloween night after sitting out the bubble 2020-2021 G League season. Excitement is building for the return of Skyforce basketball in Sioux Falls and fans will have a chance to watch the team 25 times this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Sioux Falls will open with an exhibition home game on October 31 against the G League Ignite. The Ignite team is filled with elite top high school prospects and NBA veterans.

kikn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

See Devin Clark’s Gruesome Teeth Injury After Latest UFC Fight

Sioux Falls native Devin Clark stepped back into the octagon this past weekend for another fight and ended up going in for emergency dental surgery. Clark showed great resilience in a decision loss to Ion Cutelaba. Cutelaba pulled off the unanimous decision with score totals of 30-26, 29-26, and 29-27. There were multiple times throughout the fight that Cutelaba looked like he had a knockout victory, but Clark continued to find a way out.
UFC
Kickin Country 100.5

Hyundai World Championships to Yankton

The Best Archers in the world are coming to South Dakota for The Hyundai World Championships in Yankton September 20-26, 2021. This isn't just a county get-together, it's a competition for archery featuring the best in the world. I would imagine it's safe to assume that Bruce Cull and Scott...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
State
Iowa State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

The Summit League and Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Agree to Contract Extension for Basketball Championships

The Summit League and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center have signed an extension that will keep the annual basketball championships in Sioux Falls. The Summit League and the PREMIER Center announced on Thursday, September 9th that the two have agreed on a new contract extension that will keep the basketball tournaments at the PREMIER Center through the 2025 season. The previous contract was set to expire after the 2022 season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Birmingham City#The Sioux Falls Skyforce#The G League Ignite#Nba#Sun#Memphis#Rio Grande Valley
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy