Sioux Falls Skyforce to Play 25 Home Games as Part of 2021-2022 Season

The Summit League and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center have signed an extension that will keep the annual basketball championships in Sioux Falls. The Summit League and the PREMIER Center announced on Thursday, September 9th that the two have agreed on a new contract extension that will keep the basketball tournaments at the PREMIER Center through the 2025 season. The previous contract was set to expire after the 2022 season.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO