PHOTOS: WSSU-NC Central matchups through the years
“There’s no question it’s one of the best rivalries,” said WSSU defensive coordinator Marvin Bohannon Jr., who as a hard-hitting safety played for the Rams against the Eagles the last time the schools met in 2010. The Winston-Salem State and N.C. Central football programs evoke a lot of memories because each school used to compete at a high level in the CIAA. Those CIAA battles are long gone, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry is dead.journalnow.com
