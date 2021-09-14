CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and First Lady Jill Biden Meet With Wounded Veterans Following Canceled 2021 Warrior Games

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and U.S. first lady Jill Biden might be an unlikely duo, but the pair teamed up to support wounded veterans – a cause near and dear to both their hearts. On Monday, Harry and Biden co-hosted a virtual event held over Zoom to meet with those who would have taken part in this year’s Warrior Games. The 2021 Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army, was meant to be held in Orlando, Florida, this month but was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Andrea Patterson
6d ago

A pretend doctor and pretend prince...the vets must have been thrilled.

Tryrone Truth
4d ago

About time a good comedy team takes the time to give the vets some much deserved yuks!

