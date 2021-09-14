Prince Harry and First Lady Jill Biden Meet With Wounded Veterans Following Canceled 2021 Warrior Games

Prince Harry and U.S. first lady Jill Biden might be an unlikely duo, but the pair teamed up to support wounded veterans – a cause near and dear to both their hearts. On Monday, Harry and Biden co-hosted a virtual event held over Zoom to meet with those who would have taken part in this year’s Warrior Games. The 2021 Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army, was meant to be held in Orlando, Florida, this month but was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.