Winston-salem, NC

UPDATE: Authorities locate woman reported to be possible assault victim

By John Hinton
Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE — Authorities said the woman associated with a reported assault Tuesday in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has been located in Virginia Beach. She was in good condition and reported that no assault occurred in the jurisdiction of Winston-Salem. She requested no further law enforcement assistance, according to a news release Wednesday morning from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

