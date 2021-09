The NFL will kick off another season packed with Sunday games to keep us glued on the road to Super Bowl LVI. The Kansas City Chiefs are on a mission to win back the Lombardi trophy after falling short in February, and they will need to do it with some changes to their personnel on offense. The departure of veteran receiver Sammy Watkins has opened the door for more opportunities for younger players on the roster.

