Multiple reports of alleged human rights violations in Tigr

Multiple reports of alleged human rights violations in Tigray
6 days ago
New York [US], September 15 (ANI): UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet on Monday deplored "multiple and severe reports of alleged gross violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law" committed by all parties to the conflict in Tigray. In an update to the UN Human Rights Council (OHCHR) on...
‘AI technologies can have negative, even catastrophic, effects if they are used without sufficient regard to how they affect people’s human rights,’ said Michelle Bachelet. The UN’s human rights chief has called for a moratorium on the sale and use of artificial intelligence technology until safeguards are put in place...
Venezuela’s justice system is exceedingly unjust, with its courts being used as a tool of repression used to arbitrarily jail activists and political opponents to the Nicolás Maduro regime while turning a blind eye to a growing number of human rights violations, a United Nations report said Thursday. In a...
The United States is withholding $130 million worth of military aid to Egypt in order to pressure it to improve human rights, said two sources, including a U.S. official, according to Reuters. The Biden administration decision would stop the transfer of the aid until Egypt improves its human-rights record, said...
On Sunday, the FBI announced that they had found the remains of a woman matching the description of year-old Gabby Petito in the Bridger–Teton National Forest in Wyoming. After days of frantic searching and a media storm, the worst-case scenario happened: Gabby Petito was dead. Tributes flooded social media with people condemning domestic violence and the insidious nature of spousal abuse.
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, the active-duty Marine officer who caught viral attention for criticizing the leadership decisions in the U.S. evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan, is now saying he wants to prosecute Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie for dereliction of duty. In a video released on Thursday, Scheller said his continued criticisms...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to questions as to why migrants are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entry to the United States, but foreign nationals who arrive by airplane are, saying that the situations are not comparable. During the White House press briefing, Psaki was...
Reuters – A U.S. law enforcement officer on horseback wielded what appeared to be a lariat, whipping it close to the face of a Haitian migrant wading in the Rio Grande carrying a plastic bag of food. It was just one desperate moment in a few hours of such scenes...
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the authorities would investigate reports that Haitian migrants in Texas may have been abused by border patrol officers on horseback.
Mayorkas said the mounted officers were trying to manage the flow of hundreds of migrants crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico near Del Rio, Texas.
Pictures by AFP photographer Paul Ratje and video footage which spread quickly over social media appeared to show riders swinging their long reins to threaten migrants and push them back toward the river.
Ratje said many of the Haitians were crossing the river back and forth to get food for their families and were blocked by the horses.
The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals.A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles in Afghanistan’s provincial city of Jalalabad over the weekend, killing eight people, among them Taliban fighters. On Monday, three more explosions were heard in the city, an IS stronghold, with unconfirmed reports of additional Taliban casualties.The Taliban are under pressure to contain IS militants, in part to make good on a promise to the international...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
Rabia is cradling her newborn baby, just days after giving birth at a small hospital in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan's east. "This is my third child, but the experience was totally different. It was horrible," she says. In a matter of weeks, the birthing unit Rabia delivered her baby in...
A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving...
New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan. The meeting also allowed the exchange of perspectives on regional developments, including...
New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud here and exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives and the regional situation. "Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud....
By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], September 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to talk about the broader threat of terrorism and situation in Afghanistan, said a senior Biden administration official, adding that they will discuss ways to work together to fight a common enemy of terrorism.
Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
