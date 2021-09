The new National Hurricane Center path of Tropical Storm Nicholas has the storm skirting the coast before entering Louisiana which may mean more rain for SWLA tomorrow. Currently, TS Nicholas is moving ENE at 6mph with max sustained winds at 40mph. The new track for the storm shows it hugging the coast instead of venturing more inland. Since the majority of the storm will still be over the Gulf of Mexico, more moisture could be picked up by the storm as it continues to our area at a snail's pace.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO