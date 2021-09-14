Humble Bundle announces Fall Indie line-up release dates
Lots of solid titles in there. Enjoy the official goods below. Humble Games, the publishing division of Humble Bundle, is gearing up for an exciting season of indie games this fall and has announced the release dates for six titles including Into the Pit, Unpacking, Unsighted and more. Each and every indie title being published by Humble Games is crafted by incredible independent studios and teams from around the world; each with a unique story to tell and adventure to experience.digitalchumps.com
