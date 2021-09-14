Humble Bundle announces Fall Indie line-up release dates

Legendary artist John Digweed will be heading to 10 cities in the US this fall as he makes his long awaited return to North America. Few artists in the dance music scene are as legendary as John Digweed. This multi-genre maestro in the electronic music realm has graced his fans around the globe with some of the most stunning releases and performances for decades, while also helping usher in fresh faces on his label Bedrock Records along the way. Now, he’s set to make his grand return to North America with a 10-stop tour this fall, with a handful of shows in which he will be joined by fellow icon Sasha.

