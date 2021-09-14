Dogtopia opening day care facility for high-energy dogs on Durango Creek Drive
Owner John Ledbetter will open a family-owned location of Dogtopia at 6622 Durango Creek Drive, Magnolia, in mid-November. The 10,500-square-foot facility will span five open playrooms for dogs to enjoy, separated by size and temperament. The facility caters to entertaining high-energy pups, Ledbetter said. The business also offers overnight boarding primarily for those enrolled in Dogtopia's day care services. Ahead of Dogtopia's grand opening, Ledbetter said the facility is offering two weeks of unlimited doggy day care for $129. 832-862-6882. www.dogtopia.com/thewoodlandswest.communityimpact.com
