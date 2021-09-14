Hogs Win Cougar Classic; Matthews Breaks NCAA Record
HANAHAN, SC – For the second straight year, Arkansas Women’s Golf has won its first event of the season, as Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s Hogs won the Cougar Classic (284-281-276—841, -23) by a stroke on Tuesday afternoon. The Razorbacks were sublime all tournament long, but were especially good in round three, shooting a 276 (-12). Baylor, who finished second, was somehow even better on day two, firing a 14-under 274, but the Bears came up just short, finishing at 22-under.arkansasrazorbacks.com
