Two men stand trial for murdering Toledo man, paralyzing Toledo woman in drug robbery

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
 6 days ago

Two Toledo men accused of murdering another Toledo man and paralyzing a woman when their attempt to rob a marijuana dealer ended in shots fired, faced their second day of trial Tuesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Secarr Flow, 23, and Dai Johntae King, 21, allegedly participated in a drug robbery on July 9, 2019 in the 1600 block of Lawnview Avenue that left Natane Lopez, at the time 29, unable to walk after being shot in the back, and killed her boyfriend, Antonio Silva, 23, who was shot in the neck.

Mr. Flow and Mr. King were charged alongside Mr. Flow’s cousin, Brandon Mitchell, who at the time of the incident was 14 and who recently pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious charges in exchange for his case remaining in juvenile court and his testimony against Mr. Flow and Mr. King.

During opening statements on Monday, assistant prosecutor Khaled Elwardany said that he and his team, which includes assistant prosecutor Maggie Koch, intend to argue that Mr. Flow arranged the robbery which was carried out by the Mitchell youth and Mr. King.

Defense attorney John Thebes, who represents Mr. Flow, argued that the prosecution’s case hinges on Mitchell’s testimony, which was motivated by a plea agreement.

“When the dust clears, if you have that open mind, if you listen not only to the state of Ohio, but to both defendants, you will come to one conclusion. That Brandon Mitchell is not to be trusted,” Mr. Thebes said.

Defense attorney Autumn Adams, who represents Mr. King, argued that the victims’ description of one of the men involved in the robbery does not identify Mr. King as one of the participants in the robbery.

“Did he have the very short dreads, the black- to gold-tipped dreads? Did he have no tattoos on his left arm?” Ms. Adams asked the jury.

Ms. Lopez declined to speak with The Blade Tuesday. Following her testimony on Tuesday, she sat in the courtroom’s gallery, her wheelchair directed toward the witness chair.

Jaime Gonzalez, 23, the marijuana dealer and alleged target of the robbery, also testified Tuesday.

“It sticks with me every day. I see it every day,” Mr. Gonzalez said of the incident.

Mr. Gonzalez testified that Ms. Lopez and Mr. Silva were returning from a date at San Marcos, a local Mexican restaurant, when they came over to his home to hang out.

Mr. Gonzalez recalled chatting on the phone multiple times on July 9 with Mr. Flow, who Mr. Gonzalez said goes by “Screw.”

Mr. Flow asked to purchase marijuana from Mr. Gonzalez which he had done several times previously, Mr. Gonzalez said. They agreed to meet in the 1600 block of Lawnview, where Mr. Flow’s grandmother lived.

Ms. Lopez, directed by Mr. Gonzalez, drove a White Impala to the location, with her boyfriend in the passenger seat and Mr. Gonzalez in the backseat behind her, Mr. Gonzalez testified.

When Ms. Lopez parked on the curb, two young, black men, one short and the other tall, pointed guns at the car. Mr. Gonzalez later identified the shorter of the two men as Mr. King using a Facebook photo of Mr. King and Mr. Flow. He’d never met before the robbery. Mitchell identified himself as the other individual during his plea agreement.

When Mr. Gonzalez felt the green glare of one of the guns’ beams on his face, he threw the small bag of marijuana he’d brought for Mr. Flow outside of the car, where it was later recovered by police, and shouted at Ms. Lopez to drive, he testified. When Mr. Gonzalez realized Ms. Lopez had been shot, he got out of the car, picked her up, placed her on Mr. Silva’s lap, and drove them to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where Mr. Silva died and Ms. Lopez was treated for her injuries.

“I started feeling like I was dreaming. Like I was dead,” Mr. Gonzalez testified.

Police previously reported that after the shooting, Mr. King and the Mitchell youth ran to Mr. Flow’s vehicle and they drove away from the scene.

Mr. King and Mr. Flow each face additional gang participation charges arising from this incident that will be decided by a Lucas County judge at a later date.

Court will resume Wednesday before Judge Lindsay Navarre.

IN THIS ARTICLE
