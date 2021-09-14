Wildcat recap No. 3: Week of Sept. 6

1. Ohio State (1-0), W - 45-31 at Minnesota, Next Week: vs. No. 12 Oregon. It was a tale of two halves for the Buckeyes on Thursday night. First-year starting quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for just 58 yards and one pick in the first half, while the Buckeyes trailed 14-10 at the break. Stroud bounced back in the second half throwing for 246 yards and three TDs to lead the Buckeyes to a victory in Minneapolis. The skill position talent on this team is off the charts and was on full display in Week 1. Wide receivers Chris Olave (117 yards, two TDs) and Garrett Wilson (80 yards, one TD) both had big days, while electric true freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson had a 70-yard touchdown catch. It looks like the Buckeyes have another star in the making under center, but Stroud will be tested this upcoming Saturday when Kayvon Thibodeaux and a talented Oregon defense travels to Columbus.

