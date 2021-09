With reports of thousands of students in Missouri testing positive for COVID, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting a few cases in Northwest Missouri. Thirty districts have reported 1 to 10 cases in the past 14 days. Kearney reports 21 and St. Joseph reports 63. Specific numbers are not given unless there are 41 or more cases. With that reporting method, cases among students in Northwest Missouri could range from 84 to 273. The case numbers are in youth ages 5 through 19, and could include older teens not in K-12 schools. Total student population is 26,256. That means 0.3 to 1 percent of students in northwest Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO