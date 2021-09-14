CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Hardee on Jets Specialists at Carolina: 'We Can Give This Team More'

By Randy Lange
newyorkjets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Hardee was on the field for 23 special teams plays, the most of any Jet on opening day at Carolina. And his most visible contribution came on his first play in green and white. Double-teamed as the right gunner, Hardee got shoved out of bounds by his blockers but...

Jets' 2021 Captains: Corey Davis, Zach Wilson, C.J. Mosley, Folorunso Fatukasi & Justin Hardee

Head coach Robert Saleh's first Jets team will have captains — five of them. The offensive captains will be two Green & White newcomers, one of them a veteran in WR Corey Davis and one a rookie in QB Zach Wilson. On the defensive side, LB C.J. Mosley and DL Folorunso Fatukasi will wear the C patches on their jersey. For the special teams, Justin Hardee gets the nod. The quintet was voted on by the team and Saleh said today that every week the Jets will have one captaincy nomination from the coaching staff.
