Amery, WI

To the Editor: Bullying

theameryfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to comment on the ongoing bullying in society, that results in children at school being bullied. In society people are being bullied for not getting vaccinated, or not being a democrat or a republican or being a trump supporter. It's ridiculous, no one is allowed to have a difference of opinions. And the kids are seeing it and the schools are not doing anything to stop the bullying. My friend’s child (who is autistic) got told by a class mate to jump out the bus window, while the bus was moving. Another child witnessed it and brought it to an adult's attention and the whole incident was brushed aside. Now this poor child has been suffering for years at the hands of bullies. The school in Clayton does nothing! And if you think Clear Lake or Amery is different? Your wrong. I personally have dealt with Clear Lake and bullying and another friend dealt with it in Amery. Nothing is being done!

www.theameryfreepress.com

