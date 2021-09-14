CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amery, WI

Stanley (Stan) Allen Christenson

theameryfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley (Stan) Allen Christenson, 78, of Balsam Lake, WI, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on September 6th, 2021, from complications of coronavirus. Stan was born on December 29th, 1942, to Sidney and Amelia (Hanson) Christenson in Wilkin County, MN. He was born and raised on the family farm in Doran, MN, and attended Campbell Public School with his five younger brothers and two younger sisters. Throughout his childhood, his family were members of Stiklestad Lutheran Church where Stan was baptized on January 31st, 1943, and confirmed his Christian faith in April 1957. In 1960, Stan was awarded a diploma from West Central School of Agriculture.

www.theameryfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements

(CNN) — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide. Petito's remains were found Sunday in an undeveloped camping area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park, officials said. She was first reported missing by her family on September 11, after Laundrie returned home from the road trip without her on September 1.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amery, WI
City
Plymouth, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Amery, WI
Obituaries
City
Balsam Lake, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Edina, MN
City
Dalton, MN
City
Stanley, WI
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Doran, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
City
Plymouth, MN
Fergus Falls, MN
Obituaries
City
Osceola, WI
City
Dalton, WI
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy