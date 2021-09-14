Stanley (Stan) Allen Christenson, 78, of Balsam Lake, WI, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on September 6th, 2021, from complications of coronavirus. Stan was born on December 29th, 1942, to Sidney and Amelia (Hanson) Christenson in Wilkin County, MN. He was born and raised on the family farm in Doran, MN, and attended Campbell Public School with his five younger brothers and two younger sisters. Throughout his childhood, his family were members of Stiklestad Lutheran Church where Stan was baptized on January 31st, 1943, and confirmed his Christian faith in April 1957. In 1960, Stan was awarded a diploma from West Central School of Agriculture.