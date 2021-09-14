7 Things To Do This Week (9/15-9/19)

We’ve all fallen victim to a bad case of the Sunday Scaries. You know what I’m talking about: those days where all you can do is lay in bed and binge an entire Netflix series, feeling sad that the weekend is over and worried about the stressors that Monday will bring. But news flash: the weekend is not over, and how you spend your Sundays can ease a lot of those Monday stressors. In fact, the most successful women know their Sunday routine can make or break their entire week. Read on for eight Sunday rituals that successful women never skip.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO