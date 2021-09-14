Tickets for Sale to the Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic
Tickets for Sale to the Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic. (Level Cross, NC) The Petty Family Foundation will host its annual Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic on October 5th and October 6th The two-day event kicks-off on Tuesday evening with a dinner and auction at the Petty Enterprises Historical Site, followed by the golf tournament on Wednesday at Grandover Resort & Spa. Proceeds will go to support the mission of the Petty Family Foundation.www.yesweekly.com
