Tickets for Sale to the Richard Petty Charity Golf Classic

DuBOIS — The 3rd annual DuBois Central Catholic Golf Classic was held on Friday, Sept. 3. The event was well attended with 116 golfers competing in the four-person scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course. Many members of the DCC staff were there to help facilitate this fundraiser for the school, as well as students and members of the DCC golf team.

DUBOIS, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO