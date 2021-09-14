CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Reactions: Observations from Seahawks snap counts in win over Colts

Cover picture for the articleOfficial snap counts are officially out, meaning we can get to the business of dissecting the matchups and coaching decisions each week. Let’s start with the offense, and the new-look Shane Waldron superpower (is he in the Ring of Honor yet?) Eight rows of standard stuff, until BOOM - two...

fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Colts#Seattle#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
ClutchPoints

Shocking stat reveals Russell Wilson, Seahawks collapse vs. Titans is historic

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 2 collapse against the Tennessee Titans is pretty historic. In fact, it’s one that home fans haven’t seen since 2004. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was only the second time that the Seahawks have lost at Lumen Field despite leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. Since it opened in 2002, such occurrence happened just once back 2004 against the Rams. Throughout that span, they were 58-1 and 5-1 including the playoffs.
NFL
NJ.com

How did ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz play in debut with Colts?

Turns out, the best vaccination against Carson Wentz for Eagles fans was Jalen Hurts. It’s only Week 1, but Philly can feel better that general manager Howie Roseman made the right call by getting rid of Wentz, the oft-injured vaccine denier who still might be a liability this season as COVID-19 hovers.
NFL
WANE-TV

With Colts’ Carson Wentz, risk vs. reward always a ‘balancing act’

INDIANAPOLIS – It took time for the franchise quarterback to realize punting wasn’t always a bad option. He spent his first several seasons coming to grips with that inner debate that rages inside every quarterback. During the first five seasons of Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame career, there were 138...
NFL
Field Gulls

Post-Snap Reads 9/13: Seahawks impress in season opening victory over the Colts

NFC West looking pretty fierce. Seattle worked Shane Waldron's offensive plan to perfection in a season-opening win, which included four touchdown passes by Wilson. With a "wizard" in Waldron masterfully calling the shots on the sidelines for the first time, Wilson and Lockett were up to their typical sorcery hooking up on a pair of touchdowns as the Seahawks opened the 2021 season with a convincing 12-point win over the Colts.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Rams hotel screwup in Indy better be sneaky advantage

While everyone’s focused on the critical matchup of Aaron Donald vs. Quenton Nelson, we’ve got our eyes on Los Angeles Rams vs. Uncomfortable Beds. Because, you see, not everything the Rams’ traveling secretary planned was perfectly executed this week, and it turns out LA might be thrown off its game before Sunday gets underway.
NFL
Colts QB Carson Wentz rolls ankle 'pretty bad' in loss to Rams

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ did all he could to keep the Colts in Sunday's game against the Rams. He just wasn't able to stay in all of it himself. The Colts quarterback exited late in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 loss after suffering an ankle injury and did not return. Coach Frank Reich did not have an update on Wentz afterward other than to say he'll undergo further evaluation.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 1 at Falcons

In their Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Philadelphia Eagles played 71 snaps on offense, and 72 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes. Analysis: One of the concerns this season will be whether Hurts can stay healthy as a running quarterback. He ran 7 times for 62 yards on Sunday, but was often able to slide or get out of bounds. He also only took 1 sack.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Carson Wentz snap count tracker

As you're aware, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a second-round pick that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or he plays 70 percent of the Colts' snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs. Here we'll track Wentz's snaps as the 2021 season progresses.
NFL
What The Seahawks Said Following Their 28-16 Win Over The Colts

"This is a really excellent way to get this thing started. This team is a really good football team that we played today. They are well balanced, well equipped, they had really good players and good coaching and we had great respect for them, so to come away with the win against a team this well-equipped was really good. We had to play well in all three phases and I'm really feeling like that what it looked like today. Special teams, across the board everybody did their job today and it was a great start for us. I don't know about this travel stuff, but it's not so bad playing in the east. I don't know why everybody makes such a big deal about it, Greg. I don't know. So many things that were good today, because it's our first time to really get out and get playing and I know everyone was worried about how we handled preseason and all that, now look at it. Guys played like crazy, they were running, hitting, tackling, and doing all their stuff and we'll get better. So, I was really fired up about this accomplishment to get the thing started. I liked the challenge about going on the road against such a good team and really setting all that and we handled all of that. Russell (Wilson) played fantastic football today. He got terrific help with his guys catching the football and the pass protection was really solid as well. We were able to run the ball for 140 something (yards). Chris (Carson) looked great, to give us the balance that we needed, but really the day to me goes to Shane (Waldron). I think his first time out and chance to show it and I'm really, really proud of what he was able to do because he went for it the whole time and we did exactly how we've been practicing and how we've been preparing and he handled it with such a cool overall mentality and all and him and Russ were just cooking so. Oh, I'm sorry I said that. Scratch that, doggonit. They did really well together. I don't think I ever said that one time all last year. Anyway, it was a big day there for the coaches on the offensive side. They put this thing together and I know everybody was questioning it. We're just getting started, so we're just really excited of course."
NFL
Field Gulls

Pre-Snap Reads 9/14: Further observations from Sunday’s win

Pete Carroll was in a talkative mood after Sunday's win, and why not? The Seahawks D got the job done against Carson Wentz and Indy. Russell Wilson didn't target DK Metcalf once in the first half against the Colts on Sunday. The Seahawks still scored 21 points before halftime against one of the best defenses in the NFL, proving their offensive weapons go well beyond their star wideouts.
