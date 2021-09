Sonny Dykes spoke to the media following SMU's 39-37 road victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon. Here is some of what he had to say. On what he liked today: "Our offensive line protected and that's hard to do against a defensive line like this one, those guys really blocked well. I thought Tanner really handled himself well. I thought Rashee Rice played exceptionally hard and got himself in that position to tip that ball to Reggie (Roberson) there at the end. That's a situation that we practice quite a bit, where we try to work ourselves down to a spot where we can throw it in the end zone. Like I said Rashee battled his butt off out there and tipped it to Reggie and he was in the right spot."

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO